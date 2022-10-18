Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hold Hands On Romantic Lunch Date Out In LA: See PDA Photos

The former talk show host and actress had a romantic afternoon together, as they walked around Santa Barbara with one of their pals.

By:
October 18, 2022 1:15PM EDT
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Ellen Degeneres and actress Portia De Rossi can't contain their laughter as the happy couple pack on the PDA during a Santa Barbara stroll. Pictured: Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were all smiles as they headed out for a casual lunch in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15. The pair held hands as they strolled through Santa Barbara and seemed like they were having a lot of laughs together. Ellen, 64, looked like she had her wife, 49, cracking up as they crossed a street together.

Ellen looked like she was dressed super comfortably in a casual outfit. She sported a charcoal, black t-shirt and brown pants along with green socks and sneakers for their walk. Portia rocked a blue-striped poncho and gray pants with beige boots, plus a pair of sunglasses. The Arrested Development star also had her hair in a bun for their day out.

Ellen and Portia have been married since 2008. The couple have been through so much together. Portia was also a guest on the final episode of her wife’s talk show, where she spoke about how she came out by being with Ellen and reflected on first meeting her during The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s second season. In one of the final episodes, Ellen reflected on the 25th anniversary of her coming out. To celebrate the finale of Ellen, Portia shared the Time magazine cover where Ellen came out and gushed about their relationship on Instagram. “To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show,” she wrote. “I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people.” She also shared a few screenshots from her final appearance and wrote that she was “so emotional” on Instagram.

Since the talk show ended, Portia and Ellen have seemed to be enjoying having more time to spend together. The pair were spotted relaxing in matching white outfits while on a boat in Turkey back in June. During Portia’s interview on the finale, Ellen asked what she should do next, and the comedian’s wife suggested that she use her skills as a stand-up comedian. “I just want you to do something that makes you really happy, but I want to make sure that you continue being a teacher, because that’s really what you’ve been for everybody,” she said. “More than ever, we need love and light and laughter. So I hope you continue to do something like that, like stand-up for example.”

