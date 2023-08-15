Kris Jenner & Jennifer Lawrence Seemingly Wrestle On A Bed In Heels In Hilarious Birthday Tribute: Photos

'The Kardashians' star took to Instagram to share a silly throwback photo of JLaw for her 33rd birthday on Aug. 15.

Kris Jenner, 67, is besties with all the A-listers in Hollywood, which is why she made sure to wish Jennifer Lawrence, 33, a happy birthday on Aug. 15! The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a couple of throwback photos with The Hunger Games star to celebrate her special day. “Happy birthday #JenniferLawrence! I love you and wish you the most magical year ever!”, Kris gushed in the caption.

In the throwback photo, the 67-year-old and JLaw hilariously wrestled while on top of a bed together. The two ladies rocked black high heels while posing and put on their best “shocked” faces. The blonde beauty looked chic in a little black dress, while Kris opted for a black pantsuit. In her second IG Story for Jennifer’s birthday, Kris included a photo of her alongside Tommy Hilfiger‘s wife, Dee Ocleppo, and designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Soon after the photo of the ladies together landed on social media, a few admirers took to the comments to react to the celebratory moment. “Many more fabulous birthday to you,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “She’s still gorgeous at the age of 33. Happy birthday to Jennifer Lawrence.” In a separate post, one admirer couldn’t help but note that just how much they love the two ladies friendship. “i love jennifer lawrence’s birthday because it’s the yearly reminder of her oddly fascinating friendship with kris jenner,” they joked.

The Kardashian matriarch was not the only celeb to hop on social media to wish JLaw a happy birthday either, as comedian Amy Schumer, 42, shared a hilarious post that same day. The Trainwreck star shared a photo of a vintage doll that was jokingly named the “Trailer Trash” doll. “Happy birthday Jennifer! #neverchange,” Amy joked in the caption of the photo.

Not long after the 42-year-old shared the silly photo of the knock-off Barbie, many of her followers took to the comments to react. “Yee Haw Barbie,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Amy please tell us you wrapped it and sent it!!! thanks for the laugh!” Several others made sure to wish JLaw a happy birthday as well. “J-Law for LIFE!!! Happy birthday!!!”, a separate fan wrote, while a second chimed in with, “Happy birthday Jennifer.” A few other celebrities that share a birthday with Jennifer include Gone Girl star Ben Affleck, singer Joe Jonas, and Will & Grace alum Debra Messing.

