Demi Moore, 60, Slays In Green Bikini Aboard Yacht In Greece: Photos

Sixty’s looking better than ever! Demi Moore rocked a mini mint green bikini while enjoying her last licks of summer on a yacht in Greece on Aug. 14, which you can see here. The actress is currently vacationing with her two friends, Andreas and Athanasia Steggo, on their boat, sailing the Mediterranean Sea and enjoying the sun all day long.

The G.I. Jane star flaunted her tiny two-piece bathing suit — with her toned abs right on display. She accessorized the outfit with a midnight blue pendant necklace and oversized aviator sunglasses. Demi effortlessly threw her brunette locks up in a messy topknot as she took a quick dip in the ocean, with a pool noodle accompanying her. After her refreshing plunge, the Ghost alum let her hair down and continued to relish and relax on the yacht.

This isn’t Demi’s first rodeo — she had another swimsuit moment a week earlier when she showed off her red bikini while cozying up with her furry companion, Pilaf. Demi shared the snaps during her Mediterranean getaway via her Instagram on Aug. 9. “Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends, and a good book…” she captioned the post with a spectacular seaside backdrop.

A bikini and her dog are a combo that Demi loves to share on her social media. Last month, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress posted two photos on Instagram showing her and Pilaf lounging on cushions on the grass, where Demi sported a blue patterned bikini looking better than ever. Also in the carousel post, the New Mexico native included a video clip of her bouncing around on a float in a river near her Idaho Property, where she celebrated the 4th of July. “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” she wrote.

Demi seems to be in good spirits following the disheartening news regarding ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ health over the past year. In March 2022, Bruce’s family revealed that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from acting. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” read a note, which was signed by Demi, Bruce’s current wife Emma Hemming Willis, and all five of his children.

Less than a year later, the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Demi and Bruce were married for 13 years before they got divorced in 2000 and share three daughters together: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.