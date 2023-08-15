Cara Delevingne Looks Unrecognizable With Short White Hair In Dramatic ‘American Horror Story’ Poster

Cara Delevingne, 31, looks unrecognizable in a new promo poster for the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story. The actress posed with short white hair that had red tips while giving a slight sinister-like smile to the camera, in the photo, which was shared on the FX show’s official Twitter account. She also wore a red short-sleeved top and black PVC gloves and was wearing spectacles over her eyes while holding a long syringe with a spider inside.

Take your medicine. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/3Qot4073QF — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

“Take your medicine. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu,” the caption for the poster read. Fans immediately responded with excitement over the premiere date of the new season and commented on the look of Cara’s character. “OMG! Her character looks so cool!” one follower wrote, while another joked that she “looks gentle.”

In addition to Cara being a part of the upcoming AHS season, Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are set to star in the series. They were photographed filming an outside scene on a bench back in May, and Kim was featured on a recent poster looking very much like Cara’s character, with blonde hair and spectacles.

When announcing Kim’s participation in AHS, director Ryan released a statement that praised the SKIMS creator. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Zachary Quinto, who makes an appearance on the upcoming season, also admitted to being “impressed” with Kim. “She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” he told reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to PEOPLE. “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

In June, Kim, herself, spoke out about how much fun she was having filming the show, in a Twitter Q&A. . “It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she said, when a fan asked her how she felt being a part of the series. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!”