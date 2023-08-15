Ashton Kutcher Invites Strangers To Stay At Beach House & Mila Kunis Doesn’t Seem On Board: Watch

Ashton Kutcher, 45, loves spending time with his beautiful wife Mila Kunis, 39. But only one of them wants to also invite strangers to their beach house! In a hilarious new Instagram video, the Your Place Or Mine actor pitched the idea, and his famous wife simply giggled in disbelief. “Hey babe?” Ashton asked, as they sat in front of their beautiful Santa Barbara County beach property. “Yeah?” Mila responded, followed quickly by, “oh no!” “I have a really dumb idea,” Ashton continued, explaining that’s why he’s recording. “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” he quipped, to which Mila said, “I’m sure.”

He then related to the mom of two, who wore a glam, wide-brimmed sunhat and sunglasses, his plan. “I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach.” Mila giggled as Ashton added, “it’s so nice here!” “Like in real life?!” she asked. “Yeah, like real life,” he confirmed. Though she did a double take and had to ask twice, Mila admitted that, “yeah I think they’ll like it too!” “OK, so we’re doing it?” he asked. “What?!” Mila asked as the video cut.

The couple explained their cute video in the caption on Aug 15. “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! #airbnbpartner Booking opens tomorrow at 10am PST. Link in stories.” Indeed, it’s for real. The invitation includes “an entire home hosted by Ashton and Mila,” for a one-night stay for up to four guests. Coffee on the beach, hiking trails, Santa Ynez mountain views, and even some time “capturing content” with Ashton and Mila are also included.

“We’ll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach,” the listing reads. “Meals and snacks will be provided, so let us know if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions we should keep in mind.”

In any case, fans were there for the announcement, and they took to the comments thread to react. “Haha Kelso & Jackie moment right there,” quipped a fan, referencing their That 70s Show characters. “I am sure I won’t be able to afford it ever, but I would be willing to sell my hubby for the opportunity,” joked another. “Ok, my husband and I will take one for the team and come stay at your place for the weekend! Pick us, we’re funny!” remarked a third.

A fourth summed it up with, “Thats a spectacular and also dumb idea, where do we sign up?” along with laughing emojis.