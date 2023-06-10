Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Seen In 1st Photos Since Danny Masterson Convicted

The married couple visited a farmers' market in Los Angeles, CA this week, after their former co-star was convicted on two counts of rape.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 10, 2023 5:53PM EDT
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
View gallery
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'The Ranch' Netflix TV series screening, After Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoy a morning walk around Bel Air after breakfast. The adorable couple were seen enjoying some quality time together after returning from their recent Spring Break trip to Venice.Pictured: Mila Kunis, Ashton KutcheBACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spend Labor Day weekend at the beach cooling off from the sweltering heat wave in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Ashton used a surf board and a body board to catch waves while Mila did a little boogie boarding and body surfing. Mila used a wetsuit while she caught waves. Ashton recently revealed he suffered from Vasculitis a couple years ago and said he had a difficult time recovering but is okay now. He recently revealed a significant weight loss as well. 04 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ashton and Mila go surfing. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA892118_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Ashton Kutcher, 45, and Mila Kunis, 39, were photographed for the first time since their former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape. The husband and wife visited a farmers’ market in Los Angeles on Friday and appeared relaxed as they wore casual outfits. They were both holding bags and seemed to be having a discussion as they strolled past cars at the location.

Ashton wore a blue opened denim button-down shirt over a white striped top, blue pants, and white sneakers. He also added a gray and black baseball cap to his look. Mila rocked a blue puffer coat over a black turtleneck, blue ripped jeans that were rolled up at the ends, and white sneakers. She also had her hair pulled up in a bun and either wore no or very little makeup.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila and Ashton at a previous event. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Ashton and Mila’s trip comes as Danny was sent to jail after his guilty verdict at the end of May. It’s “where he will be remanded until the next hearing on August 4,” according to People. He faces a maximum of 30 years to life in state prison. He faced a total of three rape charges when he started the trial and was arrested back in 2020.

Although Ashton and Mila have yet to publicly react to Danny’s conviction, the former previously spoke out about the trial, in an interview with Esquire earlier this year. He said he hoped the actor would be “found innocent of the charges brought against him,” but he understood he didn’t have “a space to comment” due to his limited perspective. “Ultimately, I can’t know,” he told the outlet. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have – I just don’t know.”

Danny Masterson
Danny was found guilty this week. (KAT/MEGA)

He also said he still kept in touch with Danny and his brother at the time, and wanted to be careful with his comments out of respect to Danny’s eight-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson. “Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” Ashton said. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”

More From Our Partners

ad