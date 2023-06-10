Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Seen In 1st Photos Since Danny Masterson Convicted

Ashton Kutcher, 45, and Mila Kunis, 39, were photographed for the first time since their former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape. The husband and wife visited a farmers’ market in Los Angeles on Friday and appeared relaxed as they wore casual outfits. They were both holding bags and seemed to be having a discussion as they strolled past cars at the location.

Ashton wore a blue opened denim button-down shirt over a white striped top, blue pants, and white sneakers. He also added a gray and black baseball cap to his look. Mila rocked a blue puffer coat over a black turtleneck, blue ripped jeans that were rolled up at the ends, and white sneakers. She also had her hair pulled up in a bun and either wore no or very little makeup.

Ashton and Mila’s trip comes as Danny was sent to jail after his guilty verdict at the end of May. It’s “where he will be remanded until the next hearing on August 4,” according to People. He faces a maximum of 30 years to life in state prison. He faced a total of three rape charges when he started the trial and was arrested back in 2020.

Although Ashton and Mila have yet to publicly react to Danny’s conviction, the former previously spoke out about the trial, in an interview with Esquire earlier this year. He said he hoped the actor would be “found innocent of the charges brought against him,” but he understood he didn’t have “a space to comment” due to his limited perspective. “Ultimately, I can’t know,” he told the outlet. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have – I just don’t know.”

He also said he still kept in touch with Danny and his brother at the time, and wanted to be careful with his comments out of respect to Danny’s eight-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson. “Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” Ashton said. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”