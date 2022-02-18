See Pics

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Twin In Casual Looks For Kid-Free Coffee Date – Photo

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take their kids to The Yellow Balloon hair salon for hair cuts on Saturday evening, Mila is seen snapping photos of their young daughter's new haircut as Ashton looks on. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis went casual and cute for a coffee date without the kids on Friday, looking as adorable as ever.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out in LA on Friday for a little coffee date, and the husband and wife duo were looking as sweet and stylish as ever. Mila kept things casual in a black hoodie with the word “SOUND” scrawled across the front in a rainbow pattern and paired the look with cozy grey sweatpants that had Goofy cartoon character art design. Ashton, for his part, wore a preppy sort of casual look, sporting a green sweater over a white collard shirt and black chinos, pairing the outfit with a navy blue baseball cap and adidas superstar sneakers. The duo were notably without their children for the outing, taking some time for themselves for a quick coffee run.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis go casual for a coffee date (BACKGRID).

The married couple have been pretty great balance going on in terms of making time for themselves without their kids so they can keep a healthy marriage. On Feb. 2, they were photographed all smiles on the streets of LA after leaving a sushi restaurant, as Ashton held a bottle of wine to ring in Wet February the right way! Mila sported a fabulous trench coat-style parka while the Two and a Half Men actor rocked a denim jacket and southwestern-style sweatshirt.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a sushi date. (SPOT-LESE/BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

'That '70s Show' Cast Then & Now: See Photos of Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, & More

The That 70’s Show stars apparently took Dry January very seriously– up until the last day at least. On Sunday, January 31, Ashton suspected that Mila was about to break their pact. “It’s still Dry January. [Mila] and I have been doing Dry January, and I think she’s breaking Dry January right now,” he said in a hilarious Instagram video just before catching her in the act of making a cocktail.

In her defense, Mila had a very reasonable explanation. “I work off of the lunar calendar. So it’s wet February for me right now,” she joked. She certainly had the actor stumped with that one as he uploaded a video of the incident with the caption “Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!” 