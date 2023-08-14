Tory Lanez’s Life In Prison: His Time In Segregated Unit & How Many Hours He’s Allowed Outside Per Day Revealed

Nearly one week after the rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison, an Aug. 14 report revealed what Tory's life behind bars in Los Angeles County Jail is like.

Tory Lanez, 31, was sentenced to a decade in prison on Aug. 8 for his involvement in the 2020 shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion, 28, injured. Now, an Aug. 14 report by TMZ claimed that the disgraced rapper is being “held away” from the general population inside the L.A. County Jail. Law enforcement officials reportedly told the outlet that Tory is only allowed outside of his cell for two hours per day and that he is to remain solo during that time.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Aug. 8, 2023. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

In addition, the official reportedly told the tabloid that the 31-year-old is being held in what is called the “administrative segregation unit.” Tory is being placed there as he is considered to be a part of the group that “cannot be safely housed” among the other inmates. The “In For It” hitmaker allegedly only has three hours each week of “fresh air” time, in which he is allowed outside.

The father-of-one is currently awaiting to be moved from county jail to prison, per the same outlet. TMZ also claimed that the current protocol for Tory is the “status quo” for those who await to be transported to prison. He is set to move onto another facility “within the next month.” At that time, California state officials will reveal which prison he will serve the remainder of his sentence at. The guards at the L.A. County Jail are reportedly “checking on” Tory each half hour, as is the protocol for inmates in administrative segregation.

As previously mentioned, the latest details on Tory’s life behind bars comes on the heels of his sentencing. A jury convicted him of three felony charges in Dec. 2022 including: “assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence”, as reported by NBC News. As many know, Tory shot the “Savage” rapper and injured her foot during a 2020 party at Kylie Jenner‘s home.

Amid the court hearings last week, Megan released a victim impact statement in which she revealed that she will “never be the same,” per USA Today. Two days after he was sentenced to prison for the incident, Tory took to Instagram to deny any guilt of shooting the 28-year-old. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he penned on Aug. 10. “I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

Tory added that he will not apologize for the accusations against him. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….That’s it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he added. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

