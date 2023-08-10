Tory Lanez Denies Guilt In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident 2 Days After Being Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

2 days after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting incident that left fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s foot injured, Tory Lanez is hitting back with a belligerent message. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he began the message, shared to Instagram on Thursday, Aug 10. “I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

The Canadian rapper continued, breaking down his perspective of the court events in Los Angeles on Aug. 7 and 8. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved….That’s it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Tory then referenced his troubled youth as he wrapped up the post-sentencing statement. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

This is a developing story and will be updated….