Selena Gomez Wears Just a Towel While Eating Tacos In Bed In New Selfie

Sometimes all you need is a taco! Selena Gomez shared a photo of herself kicking back and enjoying some tacos on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Aug. 13. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 31, only wore a towel as she took a bite out of a taco, as she lounged on her bed in the new black-and-white photo.

In the photo, Selena had a white towel wrapped around her and her hair up in a darker towel, as she laid in bed with the plate and tacos next to her. In some of her other Stories, she included a clip of her working out and a full-color shot of some yummy-looking tacos with some fresh lime, greens, and tater tots. “My fav breakfast,” she wrote along with the plate. It’s not clear if those were also the tacos that she was enjoying in bed.

The selfie of Selena eating tacos in bed came a little over a week after she reportedly grabbed a bite with producer Fred Again in Los Angeles. While the two haven’t collaborated in the past, some believed that since they’re spending time together, it may be hinting at the singer having some new music coming somewhere in the near future.

The new photo also came the same weekend that Selena and her pal Francia Raisa reunited for a dinner date along with the Only Murders In The Building star’s little sister Gracie. Selena and the How I Met Your Father actress got dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles after Francia opened up about their friendship and put feud rumors to rest in an interview on the Good Guys podcast. “You guys, there’s no beef, just salsa,” she said. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”