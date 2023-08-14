Rumer Willis Posts Completely Naked, Post-Partum Selfie Celebrating The Changes In Her Body

Rumer Willis, 34, is getting real about post-partum body changes. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram on Monday to show off a naked selfie after giving birth to her first child, daughter Louetta, in April. The doting mom included a lengthy caption that explained how she’s learning to accept her body and the differences giving birth caused, inspiring many followers.

“This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life,” Rumer’s caption began.

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday,” she continued. “I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.”

Rumer went on to add that she’s “grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love.”

In conclusion, Rumer wrote, “The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude. Thank you to the lovely team at @suryabymartha for helping me take a moment to take care of this mom bod. She signed off with the hashtag “hotmomsclub.”

Rumer’s latest photo and message comes after she shared the first photo of Louetta, whom she shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, to her Instagram account. “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” the loving parent wrote alongside the photo. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”