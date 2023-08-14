Jenna Dewan Reveals She’s ‘Trying To Teach’ Daughter Evie, 10, ‘Early’ About Taking Care Of Her Skin (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is embracing her skincare era, and she wants to make sure her 10-year-old daughter, Evie, is taking note of her best tips and tricks. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jenna about whether or not Evie has dabbled in skincare just yet. “She has a little bit. But she’s at the age where she doesn’t care. She’s a little bit like, I just want to get to what I want to do at night. I’m trying to teach her early on here,” Jenna said at the NEOSTRATA event in New York City on August 8.

The mom-of-two also revealed her key advice for her daughter when it comes to taking care of her skin. “I would say consistency,” she noted. “Use the product, start early using good products, and don’t overdo it too fast. Really try something that’s effective but more gentle, more daily.”

There’s rarely a dull moment when it comes to raising Evie and her 3-year-old son Callum. No matter what the day brings, Jenna revealed she’s a big fan of products that are “effective and do multiple things at once.” Skincare routines evolve over the years, but Jenna knows she’s always going to keep a heavy moisturizer in her rotation. “I use their [Triple Firming] neck cream all over my face,” she said about the NEOSTRATA product.

The 42-year-old revealed that her skin “changed a lot” in her early 20s. “I had some breakouts I didn’t have as a teenager. And then from that, there was laser which created all this discoloration. But my skin used to be a lot drier. Now it’s a little bit more combination. I have to use some different stuff. Really it’s just about creating overall evenness. That’s like my biggest thing,” she told HollywoodLife. One of her essential products is the 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum.

The Step Up alum shares daughter Evie with ex Channing Tatum. She welcomed son Callum with husband Steve Kazee in 2020. Being a girl mom and a boy mom has Jenna pulled in two very different directions. “They’re so different,” Jenna admitted. “Callum is jumping and leaping off anything and everything he sees. He’s like, hello world. I mean, everyone’s telling me beware because they will be really active, and he is so active. I just put a video on Instagram where we took him to the aquarium. He literally just wanted to jump off every ledge you could find. Evie is much more artistic and intuitive and just emotional.”

Evie is taking after her parents and has become interested in dancing, Irish dancing in particular. “She got into it a year ago and she’s obsessed,” Jenna said. The dancer revealed that Evie’s “always” been a fan of Irish culture. After watching Irish dancing videos, Evie immediately wanted to take classes. “Never saw it coming, but here I am an Irish dance mom,” Jenna quipped.