Chrisley Family Docuseries: New Show In The Works As Todd And Julie Serve Prison Sentence

While their parents are in prison for tax fraud, Savannah Chrisley and her siblings will be the subject of a new docuseries.

August 14, 2023 12:47PM EDT
savannah chrisley, julie chrisley, todd chrisley
A new docuseries following the Chrisley family is in the works! Scout Productions announced that they were working on a new series while Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentence, according to Entertainment TonightWhile the details of the new series are still to be determined, the new show will reportedly follow Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe, and “Nanny Faye” as they explore the new period of their lives with their family members in prison.

In a statement, Savannah shared that she and the rest of the family were excited to open up about the new chapter of their lives. “The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” she said. “We’re so happy to be back.”

The new docuseries will reportedly follow the Chrisley family after Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison. (Shutterstock)

The announcement didn’t indicate whether Lindsie or Kyle Chrisley would make appearances, nor did it say when the series would premiere or which network it would be shown on. Scout Productions is also the team behind other hits like Queer Eye and The Secrets of Hillsong. 

Todd and Julie were both found guilty of tax fraud and sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, in June 2022. They began their prison sentences in January.  After the pair began their prison sentence, Savannah has spoken about plans to create a new show, after Chrisley Knows Best ended. She revealed that she was in talks for a new show in a February episode of her podcast Unlocked. “We’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” she said. “We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it.”

In the podcast, Nanny Faye joked about calling the show “Bounce Back Chrisleys” and remarked that she was excited to show how the family handled the difficult situation. “We’re gonna let the world see that we’re really who we were. We love each other, we’re gonna walk this walk and talk this talk,” she said.

