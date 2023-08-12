Morgan Wallen Reveals He ‘Shaved Off’ His Mullet: ‘Didn’t Like Long Hair Any More’

Morgan Wallen, 30, no longer has a head full of hair! The country singer shaved his mullet completely off and debuted a bald look at his concert in Columbus, OH on Friday. A fan captured his hair makeover in a video of him walking on stage at Ohio Stadium and explaining why he decided to do away with his long locks.

“I didn’t like the long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” he said in the microphone before the crowd cheered. He wore a red baseball cap over his hairless head and added a white graphic T-shirt with blue jeans. Various videos from the night showed him flashing a lot of smiles as he sang some of his biggest hits at the show, but once fans noticed his new look on social media, some of them expressed disappointment.

“Finding out Morgan Wallen cut his hair off just ruined my night,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I just literally cried over someone else’s hair what has my life turned into,” another responded. A third wrote that they were “speechless” when they found out, and a fourth joked, “Morgan Wallen cut his hair I can’t speak for 5-7 business days.”

Morgan’s new look comes after he postponed many tour dates and took six weeks off for vocal rest after straining his vocal cords. He announced his return in June with a social media post. “The doc cleared me to talk and sing,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on June 6. “We back.” His One Night at a Time tour picked up later that month in Chicago, IL and has been going ever since.

In addition to focusing on his music, the talented artist has stayed close to his family. His two-year-old son Indigo, whom he shares with ex KT Smith, recently made headlines when he was attacked by his mom’s dog, Legend. The scary incident caused him to get multiple stitches on his face and KT later revealed that out of caution, she gave Legend away to another family that lives on a farm.