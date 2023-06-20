Morgan Wallen’s Son, 2, Rushed To The Hospital After Being Bitten In The Face By His Mom’s Dog

Morgan Wallen’s son, Indigo, 2, experienced a scary ordeal after being bitten in the face by a dog. His mom, Morgan’s ex KT Smith, revealed in an emotional series of Instagram Stories that her dog, Legend, bit Indigo. “Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [he] had to have stitches. We spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” KT said.

She continued, “Since then, we have been looking for options. I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do apparently [i.e. putting the dog down].”

KT asked for advice and reached out to her followers about finding a new home for her Pyrenees. Hours after posting, KT gave an update about the situation with Legend.

“Just wanted to update you guys but also thank you all for all of the help and support,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by. And they’re east Tennesseans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again for helping but also for crying with me and lifting me up.”

Morgan and KT welcomed Indigo in 2020. They were once engaged, but they have gone their separate ways. However, they are committed to co-parenting their son. “I feel very comfortable with it and I’m really proud of the way me and his mom handle it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

The “Last Night” singer recently revealed that he was cleared to sing again after having to cancel 6 weeks worth of his One Night At A Time tour shows due to reinjuring his vocal chords. “The doc cleared me to talk and sing. We back,” Morgan wrote on his Instagram Story when he announced the news. His first concert after his rescheduling his tour is in Chicago on June 22.