Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Mourns Death Of Her Father 7 Months After Mother Dies: ‘Godspeed’

Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, is mourning the death of her father John Moakler just seven months after the loss of her mother, Gail. “It’s with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother,” the mom of Travis’ two kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, began the heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday, Aug 11.

“I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him. My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for,” she continued in the photo post. “I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn’t deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed.”

Shanna’s first photo was a sweet selfie in which she snuggled up to her elderly father, a longtime dentist. Another photo showed the father-daughter duo posing for a pic as she wore a sparkling blue formal gown. A third showed her smiling in a snap with her dad at an event, and in another, Shanna and her family, including both parents, posed for a group snap. She also shared a pic of her dad at work with a patient in the dentist’s chair, and finally, her parents together as a young couple.

The announcement comes just seven months after the Jan. 4, 2023 death of her mother, Gail, at age 77. She took to the same platform at the time to pour her heart out with a tribute. “This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom,” she wrote in part, alongside a gallery of photos of her mother. “I honestly can’t find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was.”

Though Shanna did not include any additional details about John’s death, a source revealed in 2021 that he had been hospitalized for a stroke and having COVID-19. He “recently had a stroke and is currently in the hospital in intensive care,” the insider told PEOPLE for the April 27, 2021 report. “He has COVID on top of that, and doctors have told them he will never walk again,” they added, noting that Shanna was “distraught” at the time.

Shanna and Travis, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian and expecting a child with her, were married from 2004-2007.