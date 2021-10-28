Shanna Moakler Cries During Call Weeks After Ex Travis Barker Gets Engaged To Kourtney Kardashian

A week after ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement, Shanna Moakler took an emotional phone call in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

Shanna Moakler had an emotional phone call in a parking lot this week. The model, 46, was spotted in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, having a teary conversation with someone on her cellphone, as seen in the photos HERE.

The distraught call comes amidst her ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to his girlfriend of nearly a year on October 17. Shanna has been making headlines following the engagement for social media posts that have been interpreted as shade.

Following her ex’s engagement to the Poosh founder, 42, Shanna shared an Instagram Story that said she was “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” leading many to interpret it as a dig to the impending nuptials. Not too long after her cryptic message made headlines, the model insisted that she has not “made a comment.”

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” she wrote on Instagram. “So ty to all my new found psychologist, family therapists, spiritual counselors, monsters and desperate housewives…your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom.”

And while Shanna has maintained her silence, another post of hers has since been interpreted as a response to news of Travis covering up a tattoo of her name on his arm. The musician recently got a tattoo of a giant scorpion and Kourtney’s lips in place of ink that had Shanna’s name inside of a heart.

A day after outlets covered Travis’ new ink, Shanna shared an Instagram Story of a still from the 1993 film Point of No Return. It was a photo of Anne Bancroft’s character telling Bridget Fonda’s character, “I never did mind about the little things.” Shanna put a lip print emoji on the IG Story, leading many to believe it was a dig at her ex’s ink.

Amid all the cryptic messages timed to current events that pertain to her ex and his new fiancée, a source previously told HollywoodLife that Kourtney is unbothered by the purported shade. “Kourtney has no idea if Shanna intended to throw shade, but she isn’t letting it bother her one way or another,” the source said. “Nobody can rain on Kourtney’s parade right now. She’s literally on cloud nine.”