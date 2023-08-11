Rami Malek, 42, Spotted Kissing Emma Corrin, 27, Amid Rumored Lucy Boynton Breakup: Report

Rami Malek appears to have moved on from his girlfriend of five years, Lucy Boynton, with fellow actor Emma Corrin. Following the rumors that Rami, 42, and Lucy, 29, broke up earlier this year, the Mr. Robot star was reportedly seen kissing Emma, 27, at a restaurant in Kent, England on August 9. An eyewitness who was reportedly there told The Sun UK that Rami and Emma “were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes.”

“They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see,” the eyewitness added. They also claimed that the rumored new couple were “totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Rami, Emma, and Lucy, but we haven’t heard back.

Rami and Emma (who is non-binary, and uses they/them pronouns) were previously seen together on July 9, when they were spotted getting close to each other while in London. That was before their alleged new romance was revealed in an August 4 report from The Sun UK. The publication claimed that Rami and The Crown star were hanging out following Rami’s reported split from Lucy. “Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. He asked Emma to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time,” a source shared.

Rami and Lucy broke up towards the beginning of 2023 after five years of dating, The Sun UK also claimed. “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare,” the publication’s source alleged. “They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.” The last time Rami and Lucy were seen together was at the 2023 BAFTA Awards in February, according to Page Six.

Rami and Lucy met in 2017 while working on Bohemian Rhapsody, the movie that won Rami the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury. The couple made frequent red carpet appearances together after they met, but their romance was not confirmed until Apr. 2018. Rami publicly kissed Lucy, who played his on-screen love interest in Bohemian Rhapsody, before getting on stage to accept his Oscar in 2019. That same year, a source close to the actors told HL that Rami was “madly in love” with Lucy.