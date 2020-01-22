Rami Malek and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton looked as happy as can be with one another during their shopping excursion in New York City!

Get cuter you two! Rami Malek, 38, and Lucy Boynton, 26, were all smiles as they made their way through The Big Apple on Tuesday, January 21. The adorable pair did a little retail therapy in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood where the I, Robot star cut a handsome figure in a green and black buttoned up shirt, black trousers and a coordinating winter coat. He also accessorized with a baseball cap and stunner shades for the midday outing. Meanwhile Lucy, who was born in NYC but raised in London, looked absolutely stunning in black leather jacket with matching trousers and boots, a black and white plaid scarf with a beanie, tortoise shell sunglasses and a fuchsia-colored handbag. She styled her blonde hair underneath her hat and almost rocked a makeup-free face next to her handsome beau.

Rami and Lucy were rumored to be an item for quite some time after they were seen going to several red carpets related to their movie Bohemian Rhapsody for which he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for in 2018 for his portrayal of music icon Freddie Mercury. The film became a major box office success, pulling in close to a billion dollars worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing LGBT film of all time.

He FINALLY confirmed their romance after months of speculation at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2019 while accepting the award for Breakthrough Performance. “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he gushed. “I appreciate you so much.”

“Rami is madly in love with Lucy, she inspires him daily,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February 2019. “The pair have been together for about a year and first met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was incredibly romantic, intoxicating and sexy.”

“He is totally into her and draws much of his inspiration as an artist from her,” the source continued. “He felt natural and at ease acting and trading romantic scenes with her. He feels like it was the easiest thing in the world to work with her on that movie while falling in love. The whole experience was incredibly unforgettable for both of them.”