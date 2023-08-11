Brie Larson Stuns In Red Lacy Slip Dress With Cutout: Photo

Brie Larson, 33, turned up the heat in a red lace slip dress by RODARTE on Aug. 9. The Captain Marvel star looked exceptionally chic as she posed standing on what appeared to be an unmade hotel bed. Brie took to Instagram to share a photo of the moment and joked, “Taller than anticipated,” in the caption. She paired the red silk gown with a single gold droplet earring and tied her golden tresses up and back.

The starlet’s dress left little to the imagination as it featured a sexy lace cut-out front and center! The opening of the gown was carefully held together by a dainty black string. Soon after Brie shared the photo with her 7.1 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to gush over her stunning look. “YOU WEAR RED SO PERFECTLY,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “That dress looks so beautiful on you.”

A few of her followers couldn’t help but worry that Brie could fall off the bed she was standing on in the photo. “Don’t fall off,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “No bouncing for you.” A separate fan couldn’t help but speculate where the snapshot was taken. “why is this disney’s grand californian hotel and spa,” they claimed, seemingly referring to the hotel room’s forest aesthetic. Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne also chimed in and left several flame emojis on the post.

Most recently, the Oscar winner took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to share a carousel of photos in a strapless yellow dress. “Sometimes you gotta change your fantasy and dance in the backyard,” Brie captioned the snapshots of her dancing outside. The 33-year-old appeared to rock a makeup-free face and styled her tresses in messy beach waves. Her admirers were quick to jump into the comments once more to compliment Brie’s photos. “SO GORGEOUS CAPTAIN,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “You are glowing.”

Brie’s latest Instagram photos comes just five months after her candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar. At the time, she noted what phase of her life she was currently in and opened up about wanting kids in the future. “How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity­—I don’t know,” she explained. Although she’s a global film sensation, Brie said that she didn’t have many plans at the time. “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” she shared.