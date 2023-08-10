Amal Clooney Rocks High-Waisted Shorts In Chic Look While Out In Lake Como: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Amal Clooney, it is that she always looks stylish no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what the 45-year-old did while out in Lake Como on August 10. Amal put her long, toned legs on display in a pair of high-waisted blue shorts with a matching sweater, in new photos.
Amal rocked a pair of blue and green Missoni shorts that were extremely short and super high-waisted. The shorts ended all the way at the tops of her thighs, making her incredibly long legs the center of attention. She styled her colorful zigzag shorts with a baby blue cropped sweater that had a sheer cutout lace material across her chest. Amal topped her look off with a tan sun hat, a leather tote bag, and a pair of brown sandals.
Aside from this chic outfit, Amal has been rocking a slew of other looks that just keep getting better. The other day, Amal stepped out wearing a fit-and-flare black Alaia dress that was ruched on the bodice, had a low-cut neckline, and had halter straps around her neck. She styled the mini with the same straw hat, a Balenciaga Small Hourglass Top Handle Bag in Python Print, and a pair of Jimmy Choo Praise Wedges.
Perhaps our favorite recent look from Amal though was her Paco Rabanne Chainmail Minidress that she wore to dinner at Gatto Nero with her husband, George Clooney. For the date night, Amal rocked a sparkly silver spaghetti strap babydoll dress that had a low neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The sparkly dress had a ruffled hemline and she topped her look off with a gorgeous, voluminous blowout.