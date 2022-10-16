Amal Clooney Stuns In Strapless Green Dress On Date Night With George At Academy Gala: Photos

Stealing the spotlight has become second nature for Amal Clooney, as all eyes become transfixed on the beauty when she arrives at any Hollywood event, even on the arm of her husband, megastar George Clooney! Such was the case during the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Beirut-born lawyer, 44, stunned in a strapless, two-tone lime green gown as she held hands with the Ticket to Paradise actor on the red carpet.

Rocking a classic tuxedo, George, 61, was all smiles as he led his elegant wife into the soiree where they celebrated his close friend, Julia Roberts, who received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the event. The gorgeous couple were joined by a bevy of other A-listers, such as Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, George recently said he isn’t too concerned about his kids following in his Hollywood footsteps. The Oscar winner opened up about how he feels if his and Amal’s 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were to try acting when they get older. “They can do whatever they want,” George told ET of his only children. “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English.”

Around the same time, he also dished on working with Julia on their new movie Ticket to Paradise, their sixth film together. He revealed to The New York Times that a kissing scene between the pair took “like, six months” to film correctly. “I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’” he recalled. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’ It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.”

George also admitted it was Julia who got him on board to be a part of the film. “I hadn’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day — I haven’t succeeded like Julia has in that forum — but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,’” he told the outlet.