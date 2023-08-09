Luke Valentine: 5 Things To Know About The Illustrator Competing On ‘Big Brother’

Luke Valentine has become the first Big Brother 25 contestant to stir up controversy. The 30-year-old used a racial slur that was caught on the live feeds the night of August 8. It’s unclear if Luke’s comment will impact his future on the show. CBS will have to make that decision.

Luke is a good-looking guy from Florida, with an unexpected occupation. He’s not a jock — he’s a nerd. Here is everything you need to know about Luke including his controversy.

Luke is an illustrator.

Luke said he’s been a digital artist and illustrator “for the past eight years” on the first episode of Big Brother. He said he works through commission and makes sketches for people all over the world. “There’s definitely no money,” Luke explained of his job. “Which basically means I’m a starving artist.”

Luke lives in Florida.

Luke lives in Coral Springs, Florida. Coral Springs is near Fort Lauderdale on the East coast of Florida. Luke is one of two BB25 houseguests who live in Florida. The other is Cory Wurtenberger.

Luke is into fitness.

Luke is one of the most physically fit people on the Big Brother season 25 cast. His intro package in the first episode showed him shirtless running on the beach. He said he stays fit from weight lifting, yoga, and healthy eating.

Luke is open to a showmance on Big Brother.

Luke is single and down to mingle in the Big Brother house. “If a showmance happens, it happens,” he said during the premiere. “I’m open to it. But I know strategically it’s not the best move.”

Luke made a controversial comment on the Big Brother live feeds.

Luke is in hot water for using the N-word on the Big Brother live feeds (see the video HERE). He dropped the racial slur while chatting with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields (who is Black) on August 8. Luke stopped himself before saying the full word, as the three other houseguests mostly dismissed his comment. However, the Big Brother fandom has become irate over Luke’s remark. There’s speculation that Luke could be removed from the game for what he said.