Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Tease They Almost Got Divorced 3 Times Over Family Trip

Peta Murgatroyd, 37, took to Instagram on Aug. 9 to joke that she and her husband, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, 43, nearly called it quits during their recent family vacation. The Dancing With The Stars sensation added a video of her and Maksim silently riding in the car together and teased that they were fed up with each other. “On our way to make ‘magical’ memories at a cottage while pretending we didn’t almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car,” Peta captioned the Instagram Reel.

The mother-of-two added the hit song “Mama Said” by The Shirelles to the video and joked about their spat further in the caption. “…it’s for the kids If you haven’t had one of these you ain’t doing it right… #funnyvideos #parentproblems #parenting,” she added. In the video, Peta rocked a cozy long-sleeve grey sweater with what appeared to be purple pants. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a black t-shirt and a matching black baseball cap.

Soon after Peta shared the video with her 995K followers, many of them took to the comments to react and get in on the joke. “Marriage: agreeing to still love the person you hate, for the rest of your life,” one of her admirers quipped, while another added, “packing cars for a holiday is right up there with wallpapering.” One of Peta’s fans couldn’t help but offer some friendly advice for those tough moments. “so true .. pretend his [sic] just a friend and you won’t get so mad at him,” they penned, while another added, “Thanks for being real.”

Although it is unclear where the couple headed off to, Peta and Maks’ trip included one extra family member this year, as the dancer gave birth to their second child on Jun. 18. “Rio John Chmerkovskiy Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving! We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete Life is good XO,” she captioned the birth announcement nearly two months ago. Maks and his wife welcomed their first son, Shai Aleksander, in Jan. 2017, per PEOPLE.

Last month, the A-listers celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Jul. 8. Peta took to Instagram to share a series of throwback wedding photos at the time to commemorate the milestone moment. “Love of my life @maksimc Happy Anniversary my favorite human…6 years married 10 years together. You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite,” she gushed in the caption, along with a red heart emoji. The Faith, Hope & Love star and Maks tied the knot in 2017, notably the same year that Shai was born.