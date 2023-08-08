Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s Cause Of Death: Robert De Niro’s Grandson Reportedly Died Of Drug Overdose

Five weeks after the death of Robert De Niro‘s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, was confirmed by his mother, the official cause of death has been revealed on Tuesday, August 8. New York City’s chief medical examiner confirmed that the actor’s grandson died from an accidental overdose of a mix of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine, according to a statement received by HollywoodLife.

HollywoodLife has reached out to rep for Robert De Niro.

The report also comes just five weeks after Leandro’s mom, Drena De Niro, 51, alleged that her late 19-year-old had died after reportedly taking “fentanyl-laced pills.” Although the official cause of death report was not confirmed until Aug. 8. Drena first confirmed the passing of her son via Instagram on Jul. 2. “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” her heartbreaking caption began.

Leoandro’s (AKA Leo) mother went on to mourn the loss of her teenager. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” Drena went on to write. “I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

One day after it was revealed that Leo had passed, the 79-year-old grandfather shared a statement with HollywoodLife about his grief. “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the Taxi Driver star’s statement read on Jul. 3. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.” Later, Drena, who welcomed Leo with artist Carlos Mare, also shared a statement with HL.

“It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief,” the 51-year-old’s statement read. As previously mentioned, Robert’s daughter claimed that her son died after taking “fentanyl-laced pills.” Drena made the claims via an Instagram comment on Jul. 3. “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s*** , my son is gone forever,” she wrote in a reply to a fan.

Leo’s father, Carlos, took to Instagram on Jul. 5 to share a throwback video of a young Leo. In the clip, a little Leo said, “You can’t spell love without Leo.” In the caption, the grieving father went on to write about what Leo’s legacy is. “If you knew him you would know. Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him. Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world,” he wrote. “Leo was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn’t care for.”