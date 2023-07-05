Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Claims Her Son Leandro Died From ‘Fentanyl-Laced Pills’

Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena alleged that her son Leandro’s death came after he took “fentanyl-laced pills” in an Instagram comment on Monday, July 3. Drena was responding to a commenter who asked “Why” and “How” her son had died at 19 years old. “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she wrote.

Drena continued in the comment, saying that she was heartbroken that people would keep selling pills with fentanyl in them after Leandro’s death. “For all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t , my son is gone forever,” she wrote. Many fans responded to her comment with a series of condolences, sharing how sorry they were about the loss of her son, and some shared their own experiences with fentanyl.

View Related Gallery Robert De Niro & Family: Photos With His Ex-Wives & 7 Kids Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016 New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Robert De Niro is spotted out for lunch at Via Carota in New York City with his son Julian. The legendary actor just became a dad again at age 79 welcoming his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Julian is De Niro's son from his relationship with actress Toukie Smith. Pictured: Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Drena shared the sad news that Leandro had died with a statement on her Instagram on July 2. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now,” she wrote. “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Since Leandro’s death, Drena has shared quite a few tributes to him on her Instagram account. Most recently, she posted a throwback photo of the two of them in the water on a beach in Puerto Rico. In one of the shots, Leandro was sweetly hugging her. Drena also paid tribute to her son in a brief statement, received by HollywoodLife. “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief,” she said.

After his grandson’s death, Robert released a statement mourning his passing. “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” he said. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”