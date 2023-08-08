Jessica Biel Shows Off Her Grueling Ab Workout With Surprise Appearance From Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel, 41, is keeping up that workout regimen this summer. The actress shared an Instagram video of her working through a “killer Pilates Ab Series.” Jessica breaks a sweat doing a variety of ab workouts set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire.”

In the middle of her workout routine, someone comes up to Jessica and taps her stomach with his shoe. After a quick hello, he walks off and lets Jessica finish her workout. “That was my man,” Jessica gushes. The man in question? Her husband, Justin Timberlake! She ends the video with a quick goodbye to her fans, “Have fun y’all.”

Justin checking in on Jessica when she’s in the gym must be their “thing.” In a June 2023 workout video of Jessica going through a series of “cruel” single-leg squats, the “Cry Me A River” singer walked up to Jessica to give her a high five.

A few months earlier, Justin tried to distract Jessica with funny dance moves while she was in the gym with trainer Ben Bruno. After she told him to cut it out, he responded, “What? It’s not distracting?” The Candy actress wrote on Instagram that Justin wouldn’t “stop distracting me.”

Jessica and Justin, who share sons Phineas, 8, and Silas, 3, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in October 2022. “It feels so, I don’t know, a combination of incredibly safe,” Jessica said about her marriage during a November 2022 interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “And I guess deep understanding of another person. But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals.”

The 7th Heaven alum noted that her husband has stressed that they “cannot stop dating” each other. “And he’s right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself,” Jessica admitted. She also added, “It’s so hard. I’m trying to take my own advice and I am so bad at it.”