Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Spotted On Rare Date Night With Movie Exec Jeffrey Katzenberg & His Wife

Justin Timberlake, 42, and Jessica Biel, 41, enjoyed a date night in Beverly Hills, CA this week and were joined by movie executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn. The two pairs of lovebirds had a meal at the new Italian restaurant called Funke, and were photographed walking out of a door to the outside of the location after the fun time. The former NSYNC member wore a blue and red patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt and tan pants, while his wife wore a long-sleeved white top with a colorful floral pattern and matching pants.

It’s unclear whether the double date was a business outing or a casual one, but they all flashed smiles as they walked by cameras and spoke to each other. Jessica also had her long hair pulled back and looked like she was makeup-free. She also had sunglasses tucked into the top of her shirt.

Justin and Jessica’s latest outing comes after she jokingly posted an Instagram photo with her spouse and called him her “boyfriend” in the caption, after one of Justin’s followers left a comment on one of his posts that read, “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!” The “Mirrors” hitmaker also responded to Jessica’s joke with, “I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Before that, Justin also commented on various photos that Jessica shared of herself in different outfits over the years. “The teenage me just started sweating,” he cheekily wrote. His comment brought on a lot of likes from Jessica’s followers and comments about how sweet their romance is.

Justin and Jessica were married in 2012 and share two children together. Their son Silas, 8, was born in Apr. 2015, and their son Phinneas, 3, was born in July 2020. Although they are pretty private about their brood, they have gushed over them in interviews and sometimes share cute photos of the back of them on social media.