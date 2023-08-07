Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual With Powerful Statement: ‘I Love All People Equally’

Pride Month may be over, but the LGBT pride continues year around! And How I Met Your Mother alum Wayne Brady, 51, is the latest testament to that as he came out as pansexual during an Aug. 7 interview with PEOPLE. “I am pansexual,” he told the outlet, meaning that he is attracted to people regardless of sex or gender. The 51-year-old even joked that he looks at the label as being “bisexual — with an open mind!”

He first told his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, 47, who is the mother to their daughter, Maile, 20. “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she told the mag of her ex’s proud moment. His 20-year-old daughter had an accepting response as well. “I just said, ‘Okay,’” Maile said. PEOPLE noted that his daughter even recalled “breaking into a big, proud smile,” after hearing the news. Wayne and his family also teamed up to create a TikTok video (watch below) in celebration of his coming out.

Later, he penned a lengthy statement given to the outlet about discovering his sexual orientation. “In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Wayne shared. “So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.”

He also noted that he feels that is the “proper” label for his identity at the moment. “And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place,” Wayne added. “I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.” Following fellow actor Robin Williams‘ death in 2014, the Let’s Make A Deal host was inspired to dive into his personal mental health journey.

Wayne noted that he “gave joy” at work, however, he felt as if something were missing at home. “I have joy because I love my daughter and I love my family. I love being a dad more than chocolate ice cream. But that can’t be my only joy. I have to love myself,” he continued. “And that’s when I realized that I had a problem because if I can spend everything on stage and on camera but then I come home and there is a love deficit, what is going on? That was my rock bottom.”

Although Wayne revealed that he has been “attracted to men” throughout periods of his life, he has “never dated a man.” He also added that he wanted to “break” the “behavior” of being ashamed of his identity. And Wayne is not prioritizing dating just yet, as he simply wants to be the best version of himself that he can be. “Not dating yet though! [Laughs] I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still,” the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum quipped. “Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”