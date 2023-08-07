Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Looked Distant From Fiancé At Lollapalooza: Report

Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, and her fiancé Evan McClintock, 28, reportedly seemed like they were keeping their distance from each while attending the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, August 5. A source said that the engaged couple didn’t speak much while attending an afterparty performance by Metro Boomin, according to a new report by Page Six.

The insider claimed that Hailie, who is Eminem’s daughter, and her fiance came with a group of friends for the performance at Tao Chicago. “Hailie arrived with her fiancé and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage,” they said. “She sat between two of her girlfriends and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club.”

While the couple may have just been socializing with their pals, the source claimed that it “seemed odd,” and the two only spoke “a few words with each other” through the night. “She didn’t seem to be in very high spirits,” they said.

Hailie and Evan revealed that they had gotten engaged back in February. The “Lose Yourself” rapper’s daughter revealed that he had popped the question when in an Instagram post, which she captioned, “Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. i love you @evanmcclintock11” with heart, diamond ring, and crying emojis.

After revealing their engagement, the couple opened up about the engagement on Hailie’s Just A Little Shady podcast. Evan even revealed that he sweetly asked Eminem for permission to pop the question during a holiday party. “I saw your dad go downstairs and [I thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,” he recounted. “So I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your cake.”

Besides Hailie and Evan, the Mathers family celebrated another marriage back in June. Hailie’s older sister Alaina celebrated her marriage to her husband Matt Moeller on June 9. Naturally, Hailie was also in the bridal party.