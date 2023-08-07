Alessandra Ambrosio Runs Errands In Daisy Dukes & Open White Shirt: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her incredibly long legs in a pair of denim short shorts while out running errands in LA.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 7, 2023 9:58AM EDT
alessandra ambrosio
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of 'Funny Girl' in a white tank top and cut-off jeans in New York City Pictured: Lea Michele Ref: SPL9653969 300723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Sacramento, CA - Ashanti shows off her curves and gives a lucky fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs at her concert in Sacramento Pictured: Ashanti BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunningly cool and casual when she stepped out for some errands in Santa Monica on Aug. 4. The 42-year-old put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of super short denim shorts styled with a white button-down shirt in new photos.

alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in denim shorts with a crop top & yellow blazer. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

For the outing, she rocked the dark wash jean shorts with distressed, frayed hems and wrapped a brown leather belt around her tiny waist. Tucked into her daisy dukes was a sheer white button-down shirt that was left unbuttoned halfway down to reveal a gray tube top. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown suede espadrilles, layered necklaces, and a ponytail.

Alessandra is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in short shorts, she’s usually wearing a bikini. Just recently, she was on vacation in Turkey when she wore a tiny red bikini while sunbathing on a yacht in the ocean.

The model posted the photos with the caption, “My favorite kind of Monday,” as she posed on the gorgeous boat. In the photos, Alessandra rocked a triangle bikini top that showed off major cleavage and styled it with a pair of matching low-rise, side-tie bottoms that put her incredibly toned abs and legs on full display.

The model had her black hair down and straight and she topped her look off with a pair of oversized square sunglasses and a burnt orange lip that matched her bikini. Aside from this look, she recently rocked a metallic purple bikini while lounging in the pool. In the photos, Alessandra wore a shiny lavender triangle bikini top with matching side tie, cheeky bottoms.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad