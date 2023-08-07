Alessandra Ambrosio Runs Errands In Daisy Dukes & Open White Shirt: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunningly cool and casual when she stepped out for some errands in Santa Monica on Aug. 4. The 42-year-old put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of super short denim shorts styled with a white button-down shirt in new photos.
For the outing, she rocked the dark wash jean shorts with distressed, frayed hems and wrapped a brown leather belt around her tiny waist. Tucked into her daisy dukes was a sheer white button-down shirt that was left unbuttoned halfway down to reveal a gray tube top. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown suede espadrilles, layered necklaces, and a ponytail.
Alessandra is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in short shorts, she’s usually wearing a bikini. Just recently, she was on vacation in Turkey when she wore a tiny red bikini while sunbathing on a yacht in the ocean.
The model posted the photos with the caption, “My favorite kind of Monday,” as she posed on the gorgeous boat. In the photos, Alessandra rocked a triangle bikini top that showed off major cleavage and styled it with a pair of matching low-rise, side-tie bottoms that put her incredibly toned abs and legs on full display.
The model had her black hair down and straight and she topped her look off with a pair of oversized square sunglasses and a burnt orange lip that matched her bikini. Aside from this look, she recently rocked a metallic purple bikini while lounging in the pool. In the photos, Alessandra wore a shiny lavender triangle bikini top with matching side tie, cheeky bottoms.