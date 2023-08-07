Alessandra Ambrosio Runs Errands In Daisy Dukes & Open White Shirt: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunningly cool and casual when she stepped out for some errands in Santa Monica on Aug. 4. The 42-year-old put her long, toned legs on full display in a pair of super short denim shorts styled with a white button-down shirt in new photos.

For the outing, she rocked the dark wash jean shorts with distressed, frayed hems and wrapped a brown leather belt around her tiny waist. Tucked into her daisy dukes was a sheer white button-down shirt that was left unbuttoned halfway down to reveal a gray tube top. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown suede espadrilles, layered necklaces, and a ponytail.

View Related Gallery Models Wearing Daisy Dukes: See Photos Of Hailey Bieber & More In Short Shorts Supermodels can pull off just about ANY trend out there, but sometimes they like to keep it simple with a popular spring style: Daisy Dukes! Short shorts are the perfect way to beat the heat in the summer, as they can be paired with t-shirts, crop tops, tank tops and more looks. Daisy dukes are perfect for a quick, casual outfit on the go, or they can be paired with swimsuits for a sexy beach style. Of course, with long, lean legs, supermodels know how to rock short shorts to perfection. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are just three of our favorite models who've stepped out in jean shorts and looked amazing. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, and many more have also slayed the style in the summertime. Keep clicking through the gallery to see which models are the best at rocking the daisy dukes look! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca in New York City Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen having breakfast in Tribeca, New York, USA - 19 Jul 2023

Alessandra is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in short shorts, she’s usually wearing a bikini. Just recently, she was on vacation in Turkey when she wore a tiny red bikini while sunbathing on a yacht in the ocean.

The model posted the photos with the caption, “My favorite kind of Monday,” as she posed on the gorgeous boat. In the photos, Alessandra rocked a triangle bikini top that showed off major cleavage and styled it with a pair of matching low-rise, side-tie bottoms that put her incredibly toned abs and legs on full display.

The model had her black hair down and straight and she topped her look off with a pair of oversized square sunglasses and a burnt orange lip that matched her bikini. Aside from this look, she recently rocked a metallic purple bikini while lounging in the pool. In the photos, Alessandra wore a shiny lavender triangle bikini top with matching side tie, cheeky bottoms.