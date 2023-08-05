Lauren Sanchez Glows At Engagement Party With BFF Kris Jenner: Photos

Lauren Sanchez, 53, and Jeff Bezos, 59, celebrated their engagement with an incredible party aboard a $500 million yacht this week. The former took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her soon-to-be husband and party guests, including Kris Jenner, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe, and more, as they had a blast off the Amalfi Coast. She wore several different outfits, including a silver sequined crop top and matching skirt, and a white sequined sleeveless dress.
The dark-haired beauty also rocked a white robe-style dress as she sat and posed alongside Kris and Whitney, who wore black robe-style dresses, and many others, in an all-girl snapshot. They all held drinks in a glass and smiled for the camera as they relaxed together. Another stand-out photo showed Lauren and Jeff, who wore a black patterned button-down shirt and black pants, getting cozy and smiling while standing on the yacht.
“Seeing double after the most magical evening. ❤️🤍 Forever grateful🙏,” Lauren captioned the memorable post. She received many compliments on her looks and congratulatory messages, in the comments section.
Lauren’s new party photos come just three months after she and Jeff got engaged. They had been dating for five years before the Amazon founder proposed, and haven’t been shy about attending public events together on a regular basis. They’ve also gushed over each other in various interviews.
“He’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ when discussing her relationship with Jeff in Jan. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”
In June, Jeff was spotted spending time in Italy with Lauren’s kids, including Nikko, 22, whom she shares with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, and daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Evan, 17, who she shares with ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Lauren was also with them and they seemed to be having a great time as they arrived via helicopter on the deck of Jeff’s huge new Koru yacht in Portofino. Just a few months earlier, Lauren was seen bonding with Jeff’s son Preston, 23, during an outing. He also shares three other children, including a daughter adopted from China, with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, but the family is known to be very private.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.