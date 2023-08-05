Lauren Sanchez Glows At Engagement Party With BFF Kris Jenner: Photos

The beauty and her soon-to-be husband, Jeff Bezos, held the epic bash aboard a $500 million yacht off the Amalfi Coast.

August 5, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Dating Lauren Sanchez USA West Hollywood Jeff Bezos Dating Lauren Sanchez 2012
Rome, ITALY - Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum in Rome. Later the happy couple lunched at The Court restaurant terrace in front of the Colosseum. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lauren Sanchez The Little Market International Women's Day, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Brett Farmer/Shutterstock

Lauren Sanchez, 53, and Jeff Bezos, 59, celebrated their engagement with an incredible party aboard a $500 million yacht this week. The former took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her soon-to-be husband and party guests, including Kris Jenner, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe, and more, as they had a blast off the Amalfi Coast. She wore several different outfits, including a silver sequined crop top and matching skirt, and a white sequined sleeveless dress.

The dark-haired beauty also rocked a white robe-style dress as she sat and posed alongside Kris and Whitney, who wore black robe-style dresses, and many others, in an all-girl snapshot. They all held drinks in a glass and smiled for the camera as they relaxed together. Another stand-out photo showed Lauren and Jeff, who wore a black patterned button-down shirt and black pants, getting cozy and smiling while standing on the yacht.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Lauren and Jeff holding hands during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

“Seeing double after the most magical evening. ❤️🤍 Forever grateful🙏,” Lauren captioned the memorable post. She received many compliments on her looks and congratulatory messages, in the comments section.

Lauren’s new party photos come just three months after she and Jeff got engaged. They had been dating for five years before the Amazon founder proposed, and haven’t been shy about attending public events together on a regular basis. They’ve also gushed over each other in various interviews.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Lauren and Jeff got engaged this year. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“He’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ when discussing her relationship with Jeff in Jan. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”

In June, Jeff was spotted spending time in Italy with Lauren’s kids, including Nikko, 22, whom she shares with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, and daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Evan, 17, who she shares with ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Lauren was also with them and they seemed to be having a great time as they arrived via helicopter on the deck of Jeff’s huge new Koru yacht in Portofino. Just a few months earlier, Lauren was seen bonding with Jeff’s son Preston, 23, during an outing. He also shares three other children, including a daughter adopted from China, with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, but the family is known to be very private.

