Lauren Sanchez Glows At Engagement Party With BFF Kris Jenner: Photos

Lauren Sanchez, 53, and Jeff Bezos, 59, celebrated their engagement with an incredible party aboard a $500 million yacht this week. The former took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her soon-to-be husband and party guests, including Kris Jenner, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe, and more, as they had a blast off the Amalfi Coast. She wore several different outfits, including a silver sequined crop top and matching skirt, and a white sequined sleeveless dress.

The dark-haired beauty also rocked a white robe-style dress as she sat and posed alongside Kris and Whitney, who wore black robe-style dresses, and many others, in an all-girl snapshot. They all held drinks in a glass and smiled for the camera as they relaxed together. Another stand-out photo showed Lauren and Jeff, who wore a black patterned button-down shirt and black pants, getting cozy and smiling while standing on the yacht.

View Related Gallery Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez: Photos Of The Billionaire & His Fiancee CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive to watch the mens singles finals on centre court tennis on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019 held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019 Malibu, CA - Time to start planning that wedding! JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ BACK IN THE US AFTER WHIRLWIND ENGAGEMENT TRIP IN EUROPE!! The pair were spotted with Lauren’s son Nikko out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The soon-to-be MR and Mrs Jeff Bezos coordinated for the night out and appeared very rested and relaxed after a months long vacay in Europe where they christened Jeff’s amazing new yacht. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Seeing double after the most magical evening. ❤️🤍 Forever grateful🙏,” Lauren captioned the memorable post. She received many compliments on her looks and congratulatory messages, in the comments section.

Lauren’s new party photos come just three months after she and Jeff got engaged. They had been dating for five years before the Amazon founder proposed, and haven’t been shy about attending public events together on a regular basis. They’ve also gushed over each other in various interviews.

“He’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ when discussing her relationship with Jeff in Jan. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”

In June, Jeff was spotted spending time in Italy with Lauren’s kids, including Nikko, 22, whom she shares with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, and daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Evan, 17, who she shares with ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Lauren was also with them and they seemed to be having a great time as they arrived via helicopter on the deck of Jeff’s huge new Koru yacht in Portofino. Just a few months earlier, Lauren was seen bonding with Jeff’s son Preston, 23, during an outing. He also shares three other children, including a daughter adopted from China, with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, but the family is known to be very private.