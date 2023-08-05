Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Seen Shopping After Moving To ‘Smaller’ Staff House On Their Santa Barbara Property

Christine Baumgartner stepped out for shopping and some errands amid her split from estranged husband Kevin Costner, 68. The 49-year-old was seen leaving a bank near the actor’s $145 million Santa Barbara, California estate on Friday, August 4 — just a week after she moved out of the main home and into a smaller house on the property typically used for staff. Christine kept her look casual, opting for straight legged crop jeans and a multi-colored tank top in the images published by the Daily Mail.

She stayed cool in a pair of Birkenstock style sandals, accessorizing with aviator sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. Christine was also sporting a small saffiano leather Prada Galleria bag in an ombré gray shade, which retails for $4,800 USD in-stores. Finally, she kept her blonde hair back in a casual ponytail, showcasing her simple gold hoop earrings.

Amid her on-going divorce from Kevin, Christine was ordered to vacate the premises of their shared Santa Barbara home by July 31. U-Haul moving trucks were spotted on the massive property as the date inched up, hinting that Christine had packed up her personal belongings — but it turns out she was only moving to a smaller home on the estate, which is typically used as staff housing. It’s unclear how long the arrangement will last, and if she will be permitted or choose to stay there once the divorce is complete, but sources told People magazine that the shift is “temporary.”

“She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives,” the source added to the publication. “They will be back at school in the fall with their friends,” they also said.

The Bodyguard icon and Christine walked down in the aisle in 2004 and were married for 19 years before filing divorce on May 1, 2023 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The longterm couple also share three children together: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.

Aside from the battle over Christine’s living situation, Kevin and Christine have also sparred over money and personal belongings. Per divorce documents, the actor alleged that his estranged wife spent $100,000 of child support money on personal plastic surgery, and he also claimed that her request for $249,000 monthly was “inflated.”