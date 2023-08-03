Snooki Brings Back Her Iconic Poof At ‘Jersey Shore’ Premiere Party Photo

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi went back to her roots for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6b premiere party on Aug. 2. Snooki hit the red carpet with her castmates in New York City, and rocked the ultimate throwback hairstyle. She had her locks pulled back into a half ponytail, with a massive poof on top. It was a look that Snooki wore quite often back in the original Jersey Shore days. In an Instagram photo, she posed alongside her co-star, Pauly D, who was also rocking his signature hairstyle: the blowout!

“It’s 2009 and the off and blowout are alive,” Snooki captioned the pic, referencing the year when Jersey Shore first premiered. Pauly jumped into the comments section to add, “#1 Guido, #1 Guidette.” In the background of the photo, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola could be see smiling as she chatted with someone off-screen.

This is Sammi’s first season back on the show since the original Jersey Shore concluded in 2012. When the cast reunited for Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi opted not to be part of the revival. However, five years and six seasons later, she’s making her comeback!

“When the show was just starting up again, I wasn’t in a good place,” Sammi admitted on the Aug. 1 episode of The View. “I was in a bad relationship. I was going through a lot. I didn’t want to put myself in another toxic environment again.” Now, Sammi said she’s in “all good aspects” of life, including in her new relationship with Justin May, who will make an appearance on the reality series.

Sammi will also reunite with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who she dated on and off for the entirety of the original Jersey Shore series. The pair’s toxic relationship was documented throughout all six seasons of the OG show. “At this point, he’s just a guy I dated in my 20s,” Sammi recently told Variety. “We all go through relationships. He’s basically just a co-worker at this point.” Before his return in season 6b, Ronnie has also been on hiatus from the show since 2021, aside from a few brief appearances.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on Aug. 3 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.