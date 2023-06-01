Sammi Sweetheart Teases Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Return By Answering The Duck Phone In New Clip

She’s baaaack! MTV released a new teaser for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which features Sammi Sweatheart, who’s back on the show for the first time in 11 years. In the clip, Sammi hears a sound that’s all too familiar: The quacking ring of the duck phone from the original Jersey Shore Seaside house! “She’s finally answering the call….” the promo teases.

Sammi then picks up the phone and says, “Hello!?” She also references her original tagline from the show — “I’m the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet” — by saying, “It will be the sweetest thing you’ve ever seen.” The teaser also promises new episodes of Jersey Shore coming “this summer,” although an exact date was not confirmed. However, PEOPLE reported that Aug. 3 will be the premiere date for the new season.

When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, Sammi was one of the original cast members. She stayed on the show for six seasons until it concluded in 2012. When the show came back as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi opted not to be part of it.

Five years later, though, she seems to have changed her mind! In March 2023, she confirmed that she was filming for the show once again. She also reunited with co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese in an Instagram photo. At the beginning of April, Sammi was seen filming scenes with her castmates in Florida. Interestingly, her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was photographed filming on the same trip just days later.

Sammi and Ronnie dated on and off throughout the initial Jersey Shore run, with their up and down relationship documented on the show. They ended things for good in 2014. A preview that aired during the May 4 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confirmed that both Sammi and Ronnie would be in the upcoming episodes, although it did not feature any scenes of them together.

Ronnie took a hiatus from the reality show amidst legal troubles in 2021. Since then, he has completed treatment and gotten sober. He also won full custody of his daughter, Ariana, in October 2022. Although Ronnie briefly appeared on Jersey Shore twice since his departure, he has been estranged from most of his castmates, aside from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The new season will likely document his decision to come back and reconcile with his co-stars.