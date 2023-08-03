Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Kiss On Greece Vacation In Rare PDA Photo

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen looked so in love in a romantic photo of them kissing on Monday, July 31. The Wedding Crashers star, 47, shared a rare selfie of her and her husband, 51, smooching on her Instagram in a series of shots from their vacation in Greece. The Borat actor wrapped his arms around Isla as they shared the magical moment. “GREECE… You definitely didn’t sock!” she wrote in the caption.

Aside from the kissing photo, Isla also shared a photo of herself posing with some of the beautiful plant-life that Greece has to offer. She rocked a floral pink dress, showing off her legs as she posed for the photo. She also sported a pair of high socks, sneakers, a sun hat, and shades. She also included a selfie with another friend with both ladies smiling wide. Besides the most recent photo set, Isla had also shared a handful of more photos from their trip on Instagram, including some glimpses from Antiparos and some more shots of her with the gorgeous landscape and sunset in the background.

Sacha and Isla have been married for 13 years, having tied the knot in 2010, after a six-year engagement. They also share two daughters (Olive, 16, and Elula, 12) and a son (Montgomery, 8). The couple’s love story has lasted more than 20 years, and in December 2021, Sacha commemorated the two of them having spent 20 years as a couple on his Instagram. “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages,” he wrote in a caption with photos of him and Isla through the years.

With both of them being comedic talents, Isla has opened up about how she reacts to Sacha’s shameless hilarious characters (like Borat) in various interviews over the years. “He doesn’t really tell me when he’s going to do the super dangerous stuff until he’s done it,” she said in a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.