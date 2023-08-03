Amanda Stanton Pregnant: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Expecting Her 3rd Child & 1st Baby With Husband

Amanda Stanton, 33, is having another baby! The Bachelor alum announced that she’s pregnant with her third child on August 3. Amanda shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump with her husband Michael Fogel, who is about to be a first-time dad. Amanda has two daughters, Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 8, from her marriage to her ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

“Baby Fogel due in January,” Amanda wrote on her Instagram. “We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!” she said. “The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!”

View Related Gallery Amanda Stanton: Photos Of The Reality Star Amanda Stanton 'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2017 The World Premiere of Flatliners Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel The Zoe Report presents ZOEasis in the Desert 2022, Palm Springs, California, USA - 16 Apr 2022 Returning for its sixth year, ZOEasis will host the most stylish and influential artists, musicians, and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration on Saturday, April 16th. Attending guests will glam up with the Glimmer Bar, escape the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, create core memories with the interactive photo studio, gaze upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations, revitalize their spiritual wellness in The Light Box, and more

The former reality star thanked her family and friends for their support during this exciting time. Amanda also revealed that she used the Natural Cycles birth control app once she and Michael decided to start trying to get pregnant. She told her fans at the end of her post that she “can’t wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!”

After a nine month engagement, Amanda and Michael tied the knot in Santa Ynez, California on September 2, 2022. Amanda wore a gorgeous lace Monique Lhuillier gown, while Michael wore a white tuxedo. She walked down the aisle to “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift. Amanda’s fellow Bachelor Nation cast members Lauren Bushnell Lane, Emily Ferguson, Andi Dorfman, and Raven and Adam Gottschalk were at the wedding.

In Feb. 2021, Amanda went public with her relationship with Michael, who she had been friends with for years before things turned romantic. Michael proposed to Amanda later that year. She shared a photo of the couple hugging next to the Christmas tree while showing off her engagement ring. “YES!!!” she captioned the photo.

Amanda’s had a rough (and very public) journey getting to the happy place that she’s at in her life now. She was married to the father of her two children from 2012 to 2015. She appeared on The Bachelor in 2016, where she dated Ben Higgins and made it to the final three. After her stint on The Bachelor, she went on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016. There, she met Josh Murray and they got engaged, but they broke up after less than six months in Dec. 2016. Amanda appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, again, in 2017, and she left the show with Robby Hayes. They dated for a few months before their split which led to a messy social media feud. In 2018, Amanda started dating Bobby Jacobs, and they were together for about a year before he “blindsided” her by ending the relationship.

After several failed relationships, Amanda fell in love with Michael, and now they get to celebrate their growing family!