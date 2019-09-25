Robby Hayes Reveals Why He Has No Plans To Read Ex Amanda Stanton’s New Book

Amanda Stanton’s book, ‘Now Accepting Roses,’ dives into her relationships with ALL her exes, which, of course, includes Robby Hayes — and he threw some shade her way when we caught up with him about it!

Robby Hayes has NOT read his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Stanton’s, new book, Now Accepting Roses — and he doesn’t plan to either, he confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting Barry’s Rose Wine at Barry’s Bootcamp. “It’ll make me want to just, you know, stick up for myself, when that pettiness doesn’t really resonate with people,” he told us. “It’s a past life I would not like to relive.” Robby and Amanda met on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, and although they left the show separately, they decided to give their relationship a try post-filming. However, by the reunion show, they were broken up.

Things did not end on the best terms between the two. At the reunion show, Amanda’s friends, Haley and Emily Ferguson, accused Robby of cheating on the single mom. They were basing their accusations off photos that surfaced online, which appeared to show him getting cozy with another woman. Robby denied being unfaithful, and while Amanda admitted that the photos did appear to show him making out with the mystery woman, she also said that she believed his story. However, days later, she posted the image on Twitter herself with the caption, “Look what you made me do.”

It seems that Robby still harbors some ill will toward Amanda, as he wasn’t shy about throwing some shade her way in our interview. “She’s got a lot, a lot of alone time,” he said. “So it doesn’t surprise me that she’s focusing on something that was just [for] her.” Ouch!

Meanwhile, in Now Accepting Roses, Amanda outlined why she had no desire to be with Robby after BIP. “[At the reunion show], Robby wanted to announce us as a couple, which took me aback because we really weren’t a couple,” she wrote. “At that point, I hadn’t even seen him in weeks. When a fan direct messaged me a photo of Robby kissing another girl at a concert, I was further convinced he wasn’t truly interested in any time of relationship or commitment. The night before the show, Robby called my hotel to discuss what we were going to say about our relationship status. I was very honest and clear with him when I explained we had barely talked in week, that I knew he was out in clubs kissing other girls, and I wasn’t interested in fabricating a relationship. He asked if we could say that we are still hanging out and seeing where it goes. I said absolutely not. I felt his motivation was to look good and get more airtime.”

Robby has been linked to other reality stars since his split from Amanda — including Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay — but right now, he’s 100% single. However, he’s ready to settle down. “I’m definitely [ready]. Maybe I wasn’t ready when my parents were ready at 26,” he admitted. “But my sister just had her first [baby] last October, and my singleness has become not the talk of family dinners now. It’s all about little baby Tucker, which is nice, but I can always tell they’re like…we want more grandbabies! Come on!”