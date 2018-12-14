‘Bachelor’s Amanda Stanton Slams Body Shamers: ‘I Do Not Have An Eating Disorder’

‘The Bachelor’s Amanda Stanton is clapping back at body shamers who scolded her for being too thin. We’ve got her powerful message where she says she’s the healthiest she’s ever been.

Amanda Stanton is hitting back at mean trolls who body shamed her for being too skinny after she posted a recent workout post on social media. The 28-year-old mother of two who competed for Ben Higgins‘ love on The Bachelor is a petite 5’3″ and says that she’s way healthier now than she was when she appeared on the ABC show. “Received so many kind messages about my before and after workout post but also some nasty ones. I do not have an eating disorder and am naturally skinny. I’ve gotten skinnier throughout the years since having kids. That happens sometimes as people age,” she wrote in a Dec. 13 Instagram stories post. “Everyone has different body types and everyone is beautiful exactly the way they are. Our differences and flaws are what make us unique If you see someone making an effort to be healthy and take care of themselves, why hate on that?” she asked.

“And for anyone who comments that I looked ‘healthier’ and better on The Bachelor, it might have looked that way. But I am 100% healthier now than I was then. I was drinking wine and mimosas every day and not working out whatsoever,” she explained about her time on the show. Amanda was eliminated in week eight of season 20, but later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season three where she found love with Josh Murray, but broke up months later. She’s been dating hunky pro beach volleyball Bobby Jacobs since the spring of 2018.

“I am happy and healthy and whatever number it says on the scale isn’t an indicator of that. I encourage everyone to love themselves just the way they are and be proud of yourself if you’re making an effort to be healthy and stronger, regardless of what that looks like to you on the outside,” she continued her message.

“This is the last time I’m going to address body shamers (at least for a while) because I know no matter what I say I’m not ever going to ‘solve’ the issue and it’s going to continue to happen not just to me but to plenty of others,” she explained. “One thing I can’t stand is people telling me I’m not setting a good example or sending a good message to girls because I am skinny??”

That’s particularly upsetting to Amanda because she’s the mother to young daughters Kinsley, 5, and Charlie, 3. “I strive to be a good role model for my girls and for all of you guys. I am not a perfect person and make mistakes, both privately and publicly…but if there’s one message I try to get across on Instagram it’s exactly that…being skinny or just appearance in general should have nothing to do with that obviously,” she added. You tell ’em Amanda!