Tori Kelly Reveals Beyonce Sent Her Massive Rose Bouquet After Hospitalization For Blood Clots: Photo

Tori Kelly is home and resting after her frightening hospitalization for blood clots on July 23. And according to a new Instagram post, the country star got some encouragement from Beyonce — in the form of a stunning, massive bouquet of white roses! In the eighth photo of the August 1 carousel, the singer shared a screenshot of a text reading, “Hi! Hope you’re feeling good. Beyonce sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree.” In two subsequent response texts, Tori wrote in disbelief, “ummmm” and “beyonce ?” In the ninth pic, she was seen laughing as she embraced the lavish bouquet. Tori appeared gorgeous and relaxed, wearing a pair of white pants and black tee shirt while standing in a kitchen. Her distinctive long, brunette curls fell down around her shoulders.

Other pics included get well cards, a kitchen countertop full of floral arrangements, and hints of her past times as she recuperates — episodes of Friends, hilarious TikTok clips, dog snuggles, and Nintendo Switch games. “Home sweet homeヾ(＠⌒ー⌒＠)ノ” she captioned the post.

Many of Tori’s 4.2 million fans on the platform took to the comments thread to react. “CONFIRMED: Beyoncé is a Toraay,” quipped a follower, while another wrote, “When Beyonce send you flowers = YOU MADE IT.” “So glad you’re feeling better and home with your family. And Beyonce sending flowers while touring…mindblowing!” commented a third.

The post came just five days after Tori addressed her fans directly after she collapsed and was hospitalized for blood clots in her legs and around her lungs. “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she wrote in part in the handwritten note posted to Instagram on July 27.

“It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you,” she continued. “I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

TMZ subsequently reported on July 31 that Tori had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, where she was treated.