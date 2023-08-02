Jaclyn Smith, 77, & Kate Jackson, 74, Stage Mini ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunion In Rare Video Together

Jaclyn Smith, 77, celebrated her son, Gaston Richmond‘s wedding over the weekend of Jul. 29 and took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to share a sweet video from the event. In the clip, Jaclyn posed alongside her former Charlie’s Angels co-star, Kate Jackson, 74, who looked elegant in a beige sports jacket and white trousers. Meanwhile, the 77-year-old starlet rocked a mint-green sequined gown with feathers throughout.

The ladies were spotted chatting alongside several other wedding guests and made sure to stop and pose for a photo together. The outing for Kate is considered a rare one, as she has not been photographed in public since Farrah Fawcett‘s funeral in 2009, per The Daily Mail. “There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness,” Jaclyn captioned the wedding video.

Soon after she shared the video with her 381K followers, many of them were quick to point out Kate’s cameo. “What an amazing event! Seeing you all look so happy is a beautiful thing. Seeing you and Kate together is incredible!!”, one admirer gushed, while another added, “Ohmygosh [sic], I spy Kate Jackson.” A separate admirer couldn’t help but swoon over how great Kate looked in the clip. “Kate Jackson has not aged!”, they penned, along with several heart emojis.

A few hours prior, the mother-of-two also shared a carousel of photos from the lavish wedding via social media. “Right before my son Gaston walked down the aisle to his bride this weekend,” Jaclyn captioned the post. In the first slide, she wowed in her mint-green dress that boasted sequins and feathers. For the second slide, she added a photo of the groom alongside her daughter, Spencer Margaret Richmond, 37, and Jaclyn’s husband, Dr. Brad Allen.

Many of her fans flooded the comments of this post with their reactions to seeing her family all together. “Oh my goodness! He is so handsome. And you look gorgeous and so happy. Congratulations,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Your children are gorgeous! I remember when they were born.” Meanwhile, her new daughter-in-law quipped, “I have the most beautiful mother in law ever INSIDE AND OUT.” The Bourne Identity star has been married to Brad since 1997, although she welcomed her two kids with her third husband, Anthony B. Richmond.

