Jaclyn Smith’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star’s 2 Children

Jaclyn Smith is an actress.

She has two children.

She has been married to Brad Allen since 1997.

Jaclyn recently welcomed a new granddaughter named Wren.

Jaclyn Smith, 77, may be known as a talented actress and businesswoman, but she’s also a doting mother. The beauty shares two children, including son Gaston, 41, and daughter Spencer, 37, with her ex-husband Tony Richmond, 80. She has publicly shared glimpses of her life with her brood over the years and her joy is always clear, whether it’s a photo or a video.

“When you have your own children, you’re doing the nitty-gritty and you’re doing the homework and you want to do it all just right,” Jaclyn said about her family in a 2008 interview with Women’s Day. “But you get to a place in life where you realize that these moments are treasures, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Gaston Richmond

Gaston is Jaclyn and Tony’s oldest child together. He was born in 1982 and has led a career similar to his father’s cinematography career. Gaston is a professional filmmaker and has worked as a camera assistant on various films and television series, including Netflix’s Atypical in 2017, episodes of SEAL Team, and the Party of Five reboot in 2020. He also assisted with camera work on the 2021 film, Hashtag Blessed: The Movie.

Jaclyn has taken to Instagram to share memorable moments with Gaston many times. In a gorgeous 2021 photo, she posed with him while smiling and called him her “son-shine” in the caption. She also shared a sweet birthday tribute to him in March 2021, when he turned 39. “He arrived safely on this planet, making me the happiest woman in the world. It feels like he started surfing before walking … Always curious, deeply observant with the kindest most sensitive heart,” she wrote alongside several photos of her first-born. “He remains one of my favorite humans on this planet. Gaston, you will always be my son-shine. Happy 39th birthday!”

Gaston welcomed his second daughter, Wren Jaclyn Richmond, whom he named after his mom, on Apr. 25, 2023. The new arrival, which she announced in the post above, made Jaclyn a grandmother for the third time. Gaston is also the father of his oldest daughter, Olivia Rose Richmond, who was born in 2019.

Spencer Margaret Richmond

Spencer is Jaclyn and Tony’s second and youngest child. She was born in 1985 and has grown up to be just as pretty as her mom. Like with Gaston, Jaclyn is very close to Spencer and often shares happy moments with her on social media. Spencer modeled with her mom in 2015, when the duo promoted Jaclyn’s Kmart collection, and in 2017, they created an infant collection together called Spencer by Jaclyn Smith. The line was inspired by Spencer’s daughter Bea, who was born that same year, making Jaclyn a first-time grandmother.