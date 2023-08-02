Drake Brings Meek Mill Out At His Concert 8 Years After Feud: It ‘Means The Most’ To Show Our ‘Growth’

There’s no more bad blood between Drake and Meek Mill. Eight years after their feud began, Drake, 36, was joined by Meek, 36, as he arrived at his concert for the Philadelphia stop on his It’s All A Blur Tour on Monday night (July 31). Drake didn’t bring Meek out on the stage during the show, but he did talk about his former rivalry with the Philly native and how they’ve since made up.

Drake walked out with Meek Mill at his show in Philadelphia tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YnznP83UNv — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 1, 2023

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake said to the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this shit. That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n**** so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick we did not get to stick around and chill.”

Drake continued, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf****** Philadelphia together. That’s what this s*** is about.” The “One Dancer” rapper said he “appreciates” Meek walking him to the stage, and showed love to Philly for “embracing” him, before he got his show started.

Drake showing love to Meek Mill in Philadelphia last night 🤝pic.twitter.com/B0QIjP6XMe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 1, 2023

The pair’s feud started in July 2015 when Meek claimed that Drake used a ghostwriter to pen his raps, including one of the verses that he wrote for a collaboration they’d previously done together. He went on a wild Twitter rant to call Drake out. At the time, Meek was dating Drake’s friend, Nicki Minaj, and he briefly (sort of) apologized to his nemesis while performing onstage with Nicki. Drake later released a diss track aimed at Meek, “Charged Up,” which caused a heated back-and-forth between the two rappers, both in songs and on Twitter.

But after Meek’s release from prison in 2018, the guys finally squashed their beef. In September of that year, Drake brought Meek out onstage when he was on tour in Boston. They shook hands in front of the crowd to let everyone know that the feud had ended. “This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake wrote on Instagram afterward. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @MeekMill, I’m happy that you are home and that we could find out way back to our joint purpose.”

Come 2021, Drake showed support for Meek when the latter rapper released Expensive Pain, his second album to come out after his stay in prison. “Proud of you boy,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story to congratulate Meek on the big accomplishment.