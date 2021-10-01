Breaking News

Drake Sends Love To Meek Mill on New Album 3 Years After They Squash Beef: ‘Proud Of You’

drake meek mill
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Three years after Drake and Meek Mill ended their feud, Drizzy proved they’re still on good terms by promoting Meek’s album with a congratulatory message on Instagram.

Drake and Meek Mill have definitely left all their drama in the past. Meek dropped his new album, Expensive Pain, on Oct. 1, and Drake took to Instagram to send him love for the release. “Proud of you boy,” Drake wrote, tagging Meek, on his Instagram Story. “Since the Bahamas cook up we were planning the next chapter. Time to eat.” This love is definitely a far cry from where the two men stood back in 2015.

The pair’s feud started in July 2015 when Meek claimed that Drake used a ghostwriter to pen his raps, including one of the verses that he wrote for a collaboration they’d previously done together. He went on a wild Twitter rant to call Drake out. At the time, Meek was dating Drake’s friend, Nicki Minaj, and he briefly (sort of) apologized to his nemesis while performing onstage with Nicki. “I was just upset as a fan,” Meek said at the time. “Shoutout to Drake. Let him be great in all motherf***ing lanes he’s great in.” However, the love didn’t last long.

Later that month, Drake released his first diss track aimed at Meek, “Charged Up.” On the song, he rapped, “N****s snitching on us with no interrogation, I stay silent ’cause we at war and I’m very patient.” He also expressed regret over previously collaborating with Meek. “Done doing favors for people ’cause it ain’t like I need the money I make off a feature,” he said. “I see you n****as having trouble going gold, turning into some so and sos that no one knows.” Meek took to Twitter to call the song “soft” after its release.

drake meek mill
Drake and Meek Mill famously ended their beef in 2018. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Meek Mill: PICS

Meek Mill 'Free Meek' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2019
Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend Milano Di Rouge makes a rare appearance together with a baby bump as they arrive for dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood, after attending the 'Bad Boys For Life' premiere. Milano kept her bump fashionably outfitted in the Logo Bday Dress ($220) from her collection. *Shot on January 14, 2020* Pictured: Meek Mill, Milano Di Rouge BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
US rapper Robert Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball, benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, New York, USA, 12 September 2019. Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York, USA - 12 Sep 2019

Apparently, that only fired Drake up even more. Days later, he released a follow-up diss track, “Back to Back.” The song quickly went viral, especially one line that referenced Nicki. “Is that a world tour, or your girl’s tour?” Drake wondered in the lyrics. “I know that you gotta be a thug for her, this ain’t what she meant when she told you to open up more.” The drama continued into the beginning of 2016, with more diss tracks from both sides.

Finally, in 2018, after Meek’s release from prison, the guys squashed their beef for good. In September of that year, Drake brought Meek out onstage when he was on tour in Boston. They shook hands in front of the crowd to let everyone know that the feud had ended. “This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake wrote on Instagram afterward. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @MeekMill, I’m happy that you are home and that we could find out way back to our joint purpose.” Meek also addressed the situation, writing, “WE BOTH HAPPY AS (expletive)!”