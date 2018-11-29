Rap music kings Drake, and Meek Mill, finally called a truce earlier this year! In a new interview, Meek revealed how it all went down.

Fans were understandably shocked when long-time feuding rappers Drake, 32 and Meek Mill, 31, squashed their beef earlier this year, and now, we know how the truce went down. Their newfound friendship wasn’t exactly built in a day, Meek explained a radio interview with Real 92.3. “It was exciting. Me and him had actually been in contact for like a year before, but me, I’m more into the real way…the natural way,” he said in the interview. “When we were both ready for that, we was already in contact, he had a tour going on…had it been my tour, I would have tried to plan it the same way. We linked up and were like ‘alright we’re going to do it.’ Boston just happened to be the place,” he explained.

Prior to squashing their beef, the feud between Drake and Meek got vicious, to say the least. The two took countless shots at each other, something Meek can now reminisce on without even flinching. “I punched you first, then you came back and hit me with a combination. It f**ked me up a little bit,” he admitted in the interview. “Now, I got to take jabs at you the whole way to get back on my feet. We expressed all that. We didn’t just come and get onstage.” he added. These days, there’s zero bad blood between the rappers! “Meek Mill, that’s my brother,” Drake told the crowd at his Sept. 8 concert, where he was joined by Meek.

So, can fans expect more joint performances from the two hip-hop heavyweights? According to Meek, the answer is yes! I think that’s possible,” he said, in a new interview with Vulture. “What we did was genuine.” With Meek’s forthcoming album, Championships set to drop on Friday, Nov. 30, fans have their fingers crossed for a collaboration between the two to be featured on the record. The album is already set to feature guests such as Cardi B, Kodak Black and Ella Mai!

While we’re always here for a good old fashioned rap beef, it’s good to see these two getting along. We’ll keep you posted on the details of Meek’s new album, especially if he happens to sneak in a surprise feature from Drizzy.