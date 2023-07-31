Nicole Richie & Look-Alike Daughter Harlow, 15, Spotted Leaving Nail Salon: Cute Photo

Nicole Richie, 41, has a full-on mini-me! The Simple Life star was seen on a mother-daughter outing at a nail salon in Studio City in L.A. in photos taken Sunday, July 30. Nicole rocked a black long-sleeved shirt and wore her blonde hair in a high, tight bun for the makeup-free outing, accessorizing with a row of diamond stud earrings on her left ear and a row of miniature hoops on her right ear. Her daughter Harlow, 15, wore a white spaghetti strap tank top and parted her hair down the middle for a low ponytail.

The daughter of 80s icon Lionel Richie also shares son Sparrow, 13, with husband of 12 years Joel Madden, 44. Nicole and Harlow aren’t often seen out together, but they’re a tight mother-daughter duo. Nicole once revealed that her lookalike daughter even wears her clothes!

“She takes my clothes all the time,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight during a 2021 interview. “I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it’s mine].” And in a 2014 interview, Nicole shared a glimpse into what parenting a couple of teens might look like for her.

“I have to always come from a place of love and compassion with them,” she said during a 2014 interview on Oprah: Where Are They Now? via Hello! “My kids operate best when I let them have a voice and I really explain things to them. Because, really, kids want to be told the truth. They just want you to be truthful.”

And she asserted that kids know more than they let on about their parents — famous on not. “They know you more than you know yourself,” she said at the time. As for her journey as a parent, the House of Harlow designer admitted she can always improve. “There’s always room for improvement,” she said. “I do know that I do the best I can.”