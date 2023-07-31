‘AGT’ Exclusive Preview: Bomba Circus Flashes The Judges During Their Naked Juggling Act

Bomba Circus will be taking the AGT stage during the August 1 episode with a truly jaw-dropping act. The three men step out fully nude, without only their paddles covering their nether regions. The trio begins to juggle with their paddles very carefully.

As they pass the ball around and juggle their paddles in very creative ways, Simon Cowell gives them a smile. Suddenly, two of the men drop their back paddles and flash their butts to the judges and audience while trying to catch the ball! “Oh, my God!” Sofia Vergara yells. Host Terry Crews turns his head away from the stage.

Bomba Circus consists of three Israeli circus artists: Amit, Noam, and Yaron. “With no words, they’re pushing the modern circus to a different place, playful & joyful, while making a great homage to the vintage silent movies slapstick routines,” the trio writes on their official website. They’ve performed throughout Israel, but Bomba Circus is ready to take AGT by storm.

The final two weeks of season 18 auditions will air on August 1 and August 8. There will be plenty of memorable performances in these last rounds before the show moves on to the next phase of the competition. So far, several Golden Buzzers have been handed out.

Lavender Darcangelo, Murmuration, Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, Putri Ariani, and The Mzansi Youth Choir have all received Golden Buzzers since the start of the season. The Golden Buzzer sends these acts straight to the live shows. Sofia is the one judge who hasn’t handed out her Golden Buzzer yet, but she’s waiting for that truly special act.

America’s Got Talent is gearing up for six weeks of live shows that will kick off on August 22. The live shows will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The season 18 finale, the episode that will crown the next AGT winner, is expected to air in late September. America’s Got Talent currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.