Prince William Smiles As He Serves Burgers From A Food Truck In London & Shocks Customers: Video

Unsuspecting diners were taken aback when the Prince of Wales personally served them veggie burgers from a food truck outside London on Saturday! Prince William teamed up with the YouTube channel, Sorted Food, and invited fans to sample the work of three winners of his Earthshot Prize, which culminated in the creation of the plant-based Earthshot Burger, as seen on his Instagram. To get the word out on the street about the environmental initiative, the handsome royal was on hand to hand out meals to the unsuspecting crowds.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it’s an initiative I started about two years ago now although it’s been about four years in the making — I had hair when it started,” Prince William said in the video, showcasing his famous self-deprecating wit. “It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems,” he added.

“Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you’re about to eat in is built [by] a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved, they’ve come up with a seaweed coating. The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”

After seeing the future king serving burgers out of the food truck, one customer said, “My brain took three seconds to buffer. Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?” Another exclaimed, “I was lost for words,: as yet another diner admitted, “I was shellshocked — like, I froze. Of all the things I was expecting, it was not that.”

Jamie Spafford, co-founder of Sorted Food, which is known for promoting environmentally friendly food solutions, explained, “Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real ‘pinch me’ moment – hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what the Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community.”

Meanwhile, if the food truck gig doesn’t last, Prince William has his other work to fall back on, as he does indeed get a salary, and a mighty fine one at that! The heir to the British throne received a private income from the Duchy of Cornwall of nearly £6 million this year, which converts to more than $7.5 million, according to the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2023 annual report.

The deluge of dollars came after Prince William inherited the Duchy landed estate following the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, King Charles III. Along with the estate, William received the title of the 25th Duke of Cornwall, which entitles him to any surplus of profits from the dukedom.