Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Take Daughters Maxima, 7, & August, 5, To Taylor Swift: Photos

Mark Zuckerberg proved he is one cool ‘girl dad,’ as he treated his two eldest daughters to a Taylor Swift concert. The Facebook CEO took to his Instagram on Friday, July 28 to share snaps from the incredible evening at the Eras Tour in Santa Clara, CA with his wife Priscilla Chan and their girls Maxima, 7, and August, 5. Alongside the adorable carousel of snaps, Mark wrote, “Life of a girl dad.”

In the lead photo, Mark and Priscilla were seen posing at their seats in the stadium while rocking bejeweled stickers around their eyes, a fashion statement undoubtedly approved by their daughters. The other photos showed Maxima, August and some of their friends watching Taylor wow the audience with her incredible setlist.

The tech giant and the philanthropist began their ‘girl parent’ journey after meeting at Harvard University in 2003. During an interview with The New Yorker in 2010, Priscilla revealed she first bumped into Mark at a party held by his fraternity. “He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there,” she said.

The couple would then finish up college and move in with each other in Palo Alto, California. In 2012, they surprised friends by getting hitched during a private wedding that was disguised as a party for Priscilla’s graduation from medical school.

Two years later, Mark announced that Priscilla gave birth to the pair’s first daughter Maxima (Max) in a November 2015 Facebook post. “We’re so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world. Everyone is happy and healthy. Thank you for all your love and support through our pregnancy. There is so much joy in our little family,” he wrote.

Their second daughter August arrived in August 2017 with a message of support from her parents on, what else, Facebook. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” they wrote.

And in March of this year, the happy couple welcomed the third member of their big brood of girls. “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” Mark wrote in his Instagram caption.