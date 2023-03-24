Mark Zuckerberg’s 3 Kids: Everything To Know About His Children

Mark Zuckerberg is the billionaire founder of Facebook

He married his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a 2012 secret wedding

The couple have welcomed three children into their brood

Mark Zuckerberg announced that he and his wife Priscilla Chan had welcomed their third baby in March 2023, making them parents of a big brood of girls! The happy couple have had an incredibly heartwarming journey to becoming a family of five, starting off their romance as college sweethearts!

The tech giant and the philanthropist began dating after meeting at Harvard University in 2003. During an interview with The New Yorker in 2010, Priscilla revealed she first bumped into Mark at a party held by his fraternity. “He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there,” she said.

The couple would then finish up college and move in with each other in Palo Alto, California. In 2012, they surprised friends by getting hitched during a private wedding that was disguised as a party for Priscilla’s graduation from medical school.

Since then, the couple spend their time running a behemoth tech company, donating to charity and taking care of their three beautiful daughters. Meet them below.

Aurelia

The billionaire and his wife announced the arrival of their third child via Instagram March 24, with the first photos of the couple’s newborn daughter. “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” Mark wrote in his caption.

Back in September, the couple used their company Instagram to share the pregnancy news as well. “Lots of love,” Mark wrote alongside the snap of him placing his hand on Priscilla’s growing baby bump. “Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

August

Their second daughter August arrived in August 2017 with a message of support from her parents on, what else, Facebook. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” they wrote.

Mark loves to gush about his baby girl August, and her sisters, on his Instagram. He also enjoys giving a shout out to Priscilla on Mother’s Day. Too cute!

Maxima

Mark announced that Priscilla gave birth to the pair’s first daughter Maxima (Max) in a November 2015 Facebook post. “We’re so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world. Everyone is happy and healthy. Thank you for all your love and support through our pregnancy. There is so much joy in our little family,” he wrote.

Being a first-time father was obviously a challenge for Mark, albeit one that was quite rewarding. While speaking at a college townhall in 2017, Mark explained how parenthood has changed not only the way he runs his businesses, but also his outlook on life in general. “The thing that I’m most proud of and the thing that brings me the most happiness, is my family,” he said at the event, per CNBC.